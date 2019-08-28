Clear

Austin Restore closes its doors

The manager tells KIMT the tough decision was made so Habitat for Humanity can focus on its original mission of building houses.

Posted By: Calyn Thompson

as one local restore plans for the future - another is closing its doors. restore closing-vo-1 restore closing-vo-3 jane flowers restores furniture. she's a loyal customer of the austin restore because she loves the one of a kind selection. she's bought everything from flooring - to doors -to windows here. so she's heartbroken to hear they'll be closing next month.xxx restore closing-sot-1 lowerthird2line:jane flowers customer "this area needs something like this. a place for people to bring their stuff to let go of that is still in good shape that somebody else can use and have and it doesn't cost a lot to do that here. its pretty reasonably priced." so why are they closing? the austin restore manager tells us the tough decision was made so habitat for humanity can focus on its original mission of building houses. /
