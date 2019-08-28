Speech to Text for Raising money for parking lot repairs

humanity restores. this is the one in rochester. they take donations of usable household goods, tools and building materials. they then sell all of that - and all the money raised goes to habitat for humanity to build and repair houses for families in the area. as i'm finding out - those at the rochester restore need your help - so they can continue to help others.xxx roch restore-pkg-1 roch restore-pkg-2 business is booming at the rochester restore. patricia meredith shops here at least twice a week. roch restore-pkg-3 "oh i just love to look. and it's exciting because you never know what you're gonna find." roch restore-pkg-4 but with all this traffic - the parking lot is suffering some wear and tear. roch restore-pkg-5 "we haven't gotten to the place where we've got major potholes or major cracks, but we're trying to get ahead of it." so they need to get the parking lot resealed and repainted. roch restore-pkg-6 "one of the most important areas that we have here is the donations drive up area. and because we have a lot vehicles coming out and they pause here, we get quite a bit of oil drops and other stuff like that and what that does is it results in erosion of our asphalt." and because they're a nonprofit - they need your help. "just do things like round up the change when they come in or drop off their lose change. or even rather than buying that cup of coffee this weekend, sending that little extra bit of money to us." so as patricia pays for her latest treasure - she's also helping make sure the restore stays in the community for generations to come. "it makes you feel good for shopping." / rochester asphalt and concrete is hoping to partner with the restore on this project to donate at least part of their services to fix the parking lot. but the restore is hoping to raise about two to three thousand dollars to cover about half the cost. and of course - they want to get it done before winter. /