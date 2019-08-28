Speech to Text for Fullhart sentenced to life in prison for murder

a north iowa man i s sentenced to life in prison he was found guilty for killing his wife a year ago. thanks for watching midday i'm arielle harrison. breaking kimt news 3's annalise johnson was in the courtroom when the judge handed the sentencing down in howard county. she tell us the judge told this man... brian fullhart that even if it wasn't the mandatory sentence she would still recommend it beccause the murder was nothing short of an execution. according to court records... last february he shot and killed his wife, zoanne before barricading himself inside his home. in july, a jury found fullhart guilty of first degree murder. we are told the victim's mother and brothers gave victim impact statements. tune into kimt news 3's first at four