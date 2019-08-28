Clear
BREAKING NEWS Judge calls Howard Co. murder 'nothing short of an execution' as Fullhart sentenced to life Full Story

Fullhart sentenced to life in prison for murder

Sentenced to life for the 2018 murder of his wife.

Posted: Aug 28, 2019 12:10 PM
Updated: Aug 28, 2019 12:10 PM
Posted By: Jared Patterson

Speech to Text for Fullhart sentenced to life in prison for murder

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a north iowa man i s sentenced to life in prison he was found guilty for killing his wife a year ago. thanks for watching midday i'm arielle harrison. breaking kimt news 3's annalise johnson was in the courtroom when the judge handed the sentencing down in howard county. she tell us the judge told this man... brian fullhart that even if it wasn't the mandatory sentence she would still recommend it beccause the murder was nothing short of an execution. according to court records... last february he shot and killed his wife, zoanne before barricading himself inside his home. in july, a jury found fullhart guilty of first degree murder. we are told the victim's mother and brothers gave victim impact statements. tune into kimt news 3's first at four
Mason City
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 67°
Tracking more sunshine to finish the work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fullhart sentenced to life in prison for murder

Image

Byron High School's food truck now on campus

Image

Byron High School gets food truck

Image

Extra enforcement on Minnesota roads

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

StormTeam 3: Windy conditions return for Wednesday

Image

Mabel-Canton volleyball sweeps Century

Image

KoMets volleyball open up season with sweep over Century

Image

Lourdes baseball coach resigns

Image

Highway 65 could be narrowed in the River City

Community Events