Speech to Text for Byron High School's food truck now on campus

byron high school is one step closer to launching it's much anticipated food truck. business teacher josh bernards and culinary teacher ryan radke have been behind the project since they received the 45 thousand dollar grant to pay for it. now that it's here... they're starting to plan recipes and prepare business models. when the business and cooking class starts next semester, students will be the ones running it. the teachers hope it gives students some "real world experience". i hope it gives students the real life skills and abilities that they know what they're getting into. <there's real life consequences but on the flip side there are real life rewards, and seeing the satiscation of having people leave and go 'that was awesome.' the teachers are still looking for some more community partners. so, if you have any ideas for the truck or want to work with them, we have a link to contact them