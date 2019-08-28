Clear

Byron High School gets food truck

Posted: Aug 28, 2019 9:27 AM
Updated: Aug 28, 2019 9:27 AM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

we have new updates to a story we first brought you in january. byron high school received a 45 thousand dollar grant to create a food truck to teach students business... and now it's here. take a look! this is "bátown bistro"... byron high school's soon to be upáandá running food truck. josh bernards is the business teacher and ryan radke is the culinary teacher. since getting the grant, they've been working with community partners to get this truck... and are creating classes that will work together to run the truck. it's been a long time in the making and they have a pretty great reaction to the food truck actually coming to campus. (((sot full(((á now it's real, it's tangible it's here. it's like having a baby right? for so many months we thought about this thing and it came, and it's like oh my gosh, now we're parents, we have to figure this whole thing out. the two teachers are working on logistics right now so the two new classes, which start next semester, will go smoothly. they
