Speech to Text for Extra enforcement on Minnesota roads

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

on db minnesota state patrol is in the middle of it's extra dá wái enforcement for labor day weekend. and we're learning, troopers are seeing a new trend in impaired driving. kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live with what troopers are seeing and what drivers have to say about it. annalisa? tyler, arielle, labor day weekend is one of the most dangerous times on minnesota roads. and law enforcement tells me they're seeing more impairment by drugs rather than alcohol. car it's one of the most dangerous times of year when it comes to drunk driving... labor day weekend. extra troopers are on the look out for impaired drivers ... usually averaging over 400 arrests over the holiday weekend, which is about 3.8 arrests an hour! but this year, they're seeing something different. we're starting to see a trend of drug driving with the younger generations compared to drunk driving. so that's what we focus on with the drug goggles, to show that even though they are drugs, how they impair you. and i got to see how they impair drivers first hand. first i tried walking a straight line in these drunk goggles... which simulate point 0ápointá6 blood alchol content... sgt. christianson says that's similar to 3 beers in one hour. you have to keep your arms at your side. this is hard. up next? marijuana goggles. this is harder. you can see i quickly veer off the straight yellow line. now we try the lásád goggles... which is the hardest for me. you're not touching heel to toe, and you're not really going in a straight line, you're bringing your arms up to balance. so that's showing you're under the influence and impaired. the growing trend of drivin drugged over drunk, isn't surprising to one driver we talked to. i have neices to are both college age and just hearing them talk, i could totally see that. this holiday weekend, be aware of impaired drivers on the roads.... and have a plan to not be one. we just want to make sure people are responsible and they line if you do get arrested for a dwi... law enforcement says it can be everything from an embarassing to a lifeásaving experience. and it can end with some time in a jail cell and losing your license. live in rochester, annalisa pardo, kimt news 3. the extra enforcement ends on labor day, which is this coming monday. continuing