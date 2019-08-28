Speech to Text for Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

xx:xx on this wednesday morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox for a check of today's weather forecast... sunny skies will dominate the region once again as winds pick back up from the west northwest, gusting around 20á30 mph. temperatures will fall short of the seasonal norm, topping off in the lower 70s, with cool and clear skies returning overnight tonight. thursday welcomes back the warmest air of the week as highs climb back into the 80s, climbing above the average in some areas. breezier conditions will persist with winds now coming from the south southwest and gusting near 35 mph. friday will cool back down into the lower 70s before our next chance for showers and potential storms arrives. tracking activity friday night through saturday under mostly cloudy skies and temps falling back near 70 (some topping off only in the upper 60s). sunshine will return for sunday before another slight chance for a few showers returns labor day evening and night. today: sunny/breezy highs: low 70s winds: wnw 5á 15, gusts near 30 mph tonight: mostly clear lows: mid 50s winds: w 5á10 mph thursday: sunny/breezy thanks sara. tropical storm dorian is expected to