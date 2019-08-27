Clear

Mabel-Canton volleyball sweeps Century

The Lions were no match for the Cougars.

Posted: Aug 27, 2019 10:59 PM
Updated: Aug 27, 2019 10:59 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

Speech to Text for Mabel-Canton volleyball sweeps Century

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the threeá in rochester, schaeffer academy hosting mabel canton... early in the first set, lions grace larson sends it down over the cougar defense to give her team the point. few minutes later mác would return the favor courtesy of jordyn newgard.. mabel canton would have the lead in the first set. but schaeffer would hang in there.. michaela jansen's kill gets deflected out of play as the lions tried to keep up. but the cougars were too strong, emily carolan with the throw down for the point. mabel canton sweeps it
Mason City
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 58°
Rochester
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Tracking sunshine, wind, and cooler air for now
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mabel-Canton volleyball sweeps Century

Image

KoMets volleyball open up season with sweep over Century

Image

Lourdes baseball coach resigns

Image

Highway 65 could be narrowed in the River City

Image

Century's offense stalls, fall to Lakeville North

Image

Going back to school can be mostly

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Log Cabin Motel to be demolished

Image

Honoring the Hero that saved Jaxson Harbert's life

Image

Joe Sestak campaigns in North Iowa

Community Events