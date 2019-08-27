Speech to Text for Mabel-Canton volleyball sweeps Century

the threeá in rochester, schaeffer academy hosting mabel canton... early in the first set, lions grace larson sends it down over the cougar defense to give her team the point. few minutes later mác would return the favor courtesy of jordyn newgard.. mabel canton would have the lead in the first set. but schaeffer would hang in there.. michaela jansen's kill gets deflected out of play as the lions tried to keep up. but the cougars were too strong, emily carolan with the throw down for the point. mabel canton sweeps it