Speech to Text for KoMets volleyball open up season with sweep over Century

of which was kasson where the komets played host to the century panthers. we'll start out in the first set where the komets came out guns blazing á addison bzoskie á the sophomore wit hthis laser. and the komets keep rolling á madison cumming with the line shot kill. the panthers would have their good moments too á ashlyn meincke's attack goes out off the block. and a well set ball alows paige decker to send a rocket through the defense. but it was the little things that made a big difference as the komets break out the brooms á