Lourdes baseball coach resigns

Lourdes baseball coach resigns

Posted: Aug 27, 2019 10:50 PM
Updated: Aug 27, 2019 10:50 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Speech to Text for Lourdes baseball coach resigns

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

love watching them play. in prep baseball á it was annouinced on the lourdes activities twitter page this morning that baseball head coach dan herold has resigned. i spoke with stee strickland á the activities director on the phone this afternoon á who told me harold's resignation was for personal reasons. he coached the eagles to 190 wins and 73 losses across 11 years á that includes to má sáhásál state tournament appearances./// two
