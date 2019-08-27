Speech to Text for Century's offense stalls, fall to Lakeville North

three to zero.xxx staying in the med city, the century panthers hosting the lakeville north panthers.. lakeville on the attack early.. century's aidan shilts makes the nice save. then it's century's turn... riley leif with the bend on the shot but lakeville's evan siefkan makes a oneáhanded diving save. north would grab a goal early in the second half to break it open.. freshman collin byrne scores for the panthers off the free kick. few minutes later ethan sedálacek on the breakaway slices it past the century keeper.. lakeville defeats century two á to á zero. we