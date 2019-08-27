Clear

Going back to school can be mostly

Olmsted County and Family Service Rochester sponsored a Back to School Rally.

Posted: Aug 27, 2019 10:47 PM
Updated: Aug 27, 2019 10:47 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for Going back to school can be mostly

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

today sure felt like fall. and that can only mean oen thing... it's time to stuff those backpacks á pack those pencils and buy those notepads... because school is back in session. olmsted county & family service rochester sponsored a backátoáschool rally today. families got to enjoy what's left of summer with a dunk tank and face painting. but it's not all fun and games. preparing to get back to school can be stressful á the national retail federation reports families spend almost 700 dollars on backátoáschool supplies each year. we talked to one kiddo who says he and his family have to buy tons of supplies in bulk. xxx "folders, notebooks, shoes, backpacks, a lot of other stuff and lunchboxes and backpacks." backátoáschool spending costs families around 26
Mason City
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 58°
Rochester
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Tracking sunshine, wind, and cooler air for now
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mabel-Canton volleyball sweeps Century

Image

KoMets volleyball open up season with sweep over Century

Image

Lourdes baseball coach resigns

Image

Highway 65 could be narrowed in the River City

Image

Century's offense stalls, fall to Lakeville North

Image

Going back to school can be mostly

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Log Cabin Motel to be demolished

Image

Honoring the Hero that saved Jaxson Harbert's life

Image

Joe Sestak campaigns in North Iowa

Community Events