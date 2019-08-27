Speech to Text for Going back to school can be mostly

today sure felt like fall. and that can only mean oen thing... it's time to stuff those backpacks á pack those pencils and buy those notepads... because school is back in session. olmsted county & family service rochester sponsored a backátoáschool rally today. families got to enjoy what's left of summer with a dunk tank and face painting. but it's not all fun and games. preparing to get back to school can be stressful á the national retail federation reports families spend almost 700 dollars on backátoáschool supplies each year. we talked to one kiddo who says he and his family have to buy tons of supplies in bulk. xxx "folders, notebooks, shoes, backpacks, a lot of other stuff and lunchboxes and backpacks." backátoáschool spending costs families around 26