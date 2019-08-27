Speech to Text for Chris' PM Weather Forecast

with the exception of a few showers here and there á it was a pretty nice, fallálike day today. kimt stormteam 3 chief meteorologist chris nelson joins us and chris á can we expect the same tomorrow? while locations north of us could see strong storms into tonight, we'll be quiet and windy with mostly clear skies. lows fall near 50 the next few nights; wind may keep temps in some parts a little higher with mixing. it looks like the region will miss out on more activity for rain and isolated storms on thursday triggered by a cold front. one last warm day on thursday is likely with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. a cold front will lower the highs for the end of the week and weekend as temps drop into the low 70s. we could see slight chances of rain on both saturday and labor day as highs climb closer to average at the end of the 7á day forecast. tonight: mostly clear to partly cloudy; windy lows: low 50s winds: w 10á20 mph tomorrow: mostly sunny and windy highs: low 70s winds: w 10á20 mph, gusts over 30 tomorrow night: clear, less wind today sure felt like fall. and that