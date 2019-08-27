Clear

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Nelson tracks sun and wind

Posted: Aug 27, 2019 10:46 PM
Updated: Aug 27, 2019 10:46 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Speech to Text for Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with the exception of a few showers here and there á it was a pretty nice, fallálike day today. kimt stormteam 3 chief meteorologist chris nelson joins us and chris á can we expect the same tomorrow? while locations north of us could see strong storms into tonight, we'll be quiet and windy with mostly clear skies. lows fall near 50 the next few nights; wind may keep temps in some parts a little higher with mixing. it looks like the region will miss out on more activity for rain and isolated storms on thursday triggered by a cold front. one last warm day on thursday is likely with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. a cold front will lower the highs for the end of the week and weekend as temps drop into the low 70s. we could see slight chances of rain on both saturday and labor day as highs climb closer to average at the end of the 7á day forecast. tonight: mostly clear to partly cloudy; windy lows: low 50s winds: w 10á20 mph tomorrow: mostly sunny and windy highs: low 70s winds: w 10á20 mph, gusts over 30 tomorrow night: clear, less wind today sure felt like fall. and that
Mason City
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 58°
Rochester
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Tracking sunshine, wind, and cooler air for now
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

