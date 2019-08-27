Speech to Text for Honoring the Hero that saved Jaxson Harbert's life

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

thank you for joining us for kimt news 3 at 10á i'm katie lange. and i'm george mallet./// first tonight á kimt news 3 continues to follow the impact on a community of a car accident that claimed two lives nearly a year ago. continuing coverage on september 7th á two vehicles collided in claremont. one vehicle was occupied by rachel harberts and her two children á emerson and jaxon. rachel and 8 yearáold emerson were killed in the crash á and jaxon was seriously injured á but survived. since that tragic day á the dodge county community has come together to support the harbert family... through efforts like church benefits á school fundraisers á and a go fund me page. now á the dodge county sheriff's office has recognized a good samaritan á and former emt who jumped in to save jaxson's life. kimt news 3's isabella basco went to the ceremony to hear more of his side of the story the day of that fatal crash. isabella... 4 life saving awards were presented tonight by the dodge county sheriff's office. one of them was given to jim royer who formerly worked as an emt and is now a truck driver. the morning of the claremont accident á he was on a long route delivering steel. he should have been at work earlier... but after seeing a car on top of another one... he stopped to find jaxon with a compromised airway... and ultimately saved his life. xxx good samaritan á jim royer á joined in saving the life of jaxon harbert, this former emt quickly discovering he still has what it takes to deal with an emergency. "with my prior profession, i stopped and helped pull him out to get a patent airway." royer went right to work ensuring jaxon would survive. "without an airway, you don't have a viable patient. that was my first concern, to get him breathing." sheriff scott rose has high praise for the lifesaver. "if it wasn't for him stopping and doing what he did, jaxson wouldn't be here today. that makes us all kind of pause especially if you have kids." but royer credits a higher power with putting him where he was needed. "god has a reason for everything.' "to jump out and stop and do what he did was just incredible." so thanks to all of the people honored at tonight's ceremony á 5 lives were saved./// thank you isabella... 6 agencies were also recognized at tonight's ceremony. some of those agencies include the hayfied and dodge center ambulance as well as kasson first responders.