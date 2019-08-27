Clear

Joe Sestak campaigns in North Iowa

The former congressman and 3 star Admiral gearing up his Hawkeye State ground game

and federal campaign 2020 kimt news 3 is your hub for everything campaign 20á20. some of the biggest names in the democratic party met in california this past fridayáááá you'd expect that. it is california. three star admiral and former congressman joe sestak was among the candidates challenging party thinking at the event. but the man who graduated second in his class from the naval academyáá á didn't waste anytime getting back to iowa where he questioned the democratic party's mandate that debate participants each have 130á thousand individual when you make a rule on money that you have to have 130áthousand people well then people game something with money,you can have somebody with millions of dollars and just goes on a lot of times to get people to give one dollar each. ya know, does that show support? i don't think so. for the recordáááá we asked sestak about the debate requirementsáá áá he wasn't making unprompted complaints. we caught up with the former congressman after he spoke to cerro gordo county democrats at
