Speech to Text for Countdown to Kickoff: LeRoy-Ostrander

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

continue to countdown the days until high school football. we are just two days away until the first games, but for the majority of teams, friday is almost here. leroy ostrander kicks off their season friday against lyleá pacelli and they're excited for the upcoming year. the cardinals return all but two starters but will start a sophomore at quarterback. the team knows that each week they have to bring their best. the last five state champions in nine man football have come from section one. after a two win season in 2018, first year head coach trevor carrier knows the grind his team has to face. xx "it's a gauntlet, no way around it, every single night is a tough night you can never look ahead more than a game you got to play that clich! you play who you play one game at a time. everyone's excited, we're all hyped up out. everyone wants to do their best and try to catch the win." and the minnesota twins