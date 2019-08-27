Clear

IHSAA releases parental guidelines

IHSAA releases parental guidelines

Posted: Aug 27, 2019 10:41 PM
Updated: Aug 27, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Speech to Text for IHSAA releases parental guidelines

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we've all seen that parent who sits in the top row of the bleachers á constantly yelling at the officials and coaches. the iowa high school athletic association has taken notice and reported that after completing a national survey with twoáthousand high school athletic directors about what they like least about their job á 62.3 percent said dealing with aggressive parents and adult fans. plus 60 percent of iowa officials registered in 20á16 á did not return the following year á resulting in a shortage. so the state released these six reminders for adult spectators. act your age á to not live vicariously through your children á letting your child be the one to confront the coach á not coaching or officiating from the sidelines á remembering that high school sports aren't about getting scholarships á and making sure your child knows you
Mason City
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 58°
Rochester
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Tracking sunshine, wind, and cooler air for now
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mabel-Canton volleyball sweeps Century

Image

KoMets volleyball open up season with sweep over Century

Image

Lourdes baseball coach resigns

Image

Highway 65 could be narrowed in the River City

Image

Century's offense stalls, fall to Lakeville North

Image

Going back to school can be mostly

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Log Cabin Motel to be demolished

Image

Honoring the Hero that saved Jaxson Harbert's life

Image

Joe Sestak campaigns in North Iowa

Community Events