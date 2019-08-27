Clear

Log Cabin Motel is coming down

The decision was made Tuesday night.

for second a piece of rochester history will soon be taken down. the heritage preservation commission voted unanimously to remove the log cabin motel from the historic landmark list for the city of rochester tonight. still... the commission wants to keep the attached building that used to be a restaurant on the list. the owners are okay with leaving the restaurant á or grill á as is... but want to tear down the hotel because they believe it has lost its historic value and structural "wish we could maintain it but it's become a maintenance nightmare, everytime i come up here, i got to spend a day or two days fixing stuff so it won't deterioriate any further. it's just old and it's a sad state of events." mitchell says once the property gets demolished... he hopes they find a buyer who will contribute to the development of marion road and improve its authorities in olmsted county siezed
