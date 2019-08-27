Speech to Text for Changes coming to Highway 63

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a highway that runs through mason city is being studied by the iowa department of transportatio n. and business owners along the road are reacting to what could be in store for them. kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki tells us where the big changes could be happening in the river city. uás highway 65 is one of the busier roads that runs through mason city. you can see it behind me right here. right now, iowa dot is studying changes that could be made to the highway and one of those possible scenarios involves changing it from a four lane road into a three lane road. "the volume of traffic out here both in the evening and in the early morning hours is substantial. like i said, there's been times when traffic is backed up over a quarter mile right now." scot krukenberg's insurance office is right on uás highway 65, also known as south federal avenue. he does not support an option that would reduce traffic down to three lanes. "there's some good things happening on this end of town with quick trip being built and that type thing and this is already a major artery going into the city and i cant do anything but believe it's going to get worse." according to iowa dot, the project is a long way off... slated for the year 2024. just down the road at youth for christ, paul saint martin isn't too concerned with changes to the highway. "i'm fine with it i guess i don't have a lot of big opinions either way. as far as traffic flow goes, it depends on the day and time of the week." saint martin is more concerned with the condition of the road, which he thinks needs some work. "i'll always take resurfacing. i think we can always do a lot to improve roads. whether or not they decide to go forward with this project, i think i'd be fine either way. i'm not sure i'd notice much of a difference." iowa dot will be holding a public meeting to discuss the results of the survey and hear what the public has to say. that will happen on september twelfth at the mason city public library. in mason city, the portion of the road being studied is from 6th street south to 27th street southwest./// have you heard of a