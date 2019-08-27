Clear

First Parklet on MN Highway

How it will help Rushford downtown.

Posted: Aug 27, 2019 6:41 PM
Updated: Aug 27, 2019 6:41 PM
Posted By: Alex Sina

Speech to Text for First Parklet on MN Highway

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's a feature that's gaining popularity in big areas including the twin cities and rochester... but now a small southeastern minnesota community is building one of its own. a parklet... a small public seating area and green space placed along a sidewalk. from this yellow curb in front of jessie street java á to the end of the cafe's building á rushford has raised (almost enough money to build the parklet before winter. amy feller owns jessie street java and has been working with the city to get the project moving. she thinks the parklet will be a great asset to the entire downtown. its just a matter of bringing people down to the downtown area and when they stop at this four way over here, that they'll see this structure and it'll maybe increase some curiousity, get people down here and have them linger and have them notice there's some great restaurants down here two highways run through rushford's downtown. this will be the first parklet on a minnesota highway. rushford worked with mndot to figure out if and how this project would be possible.
Tracking the return of sunny skies and strong winds from the west
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

