Kingsland Summer Construction Complete

one southeastern minnesota school is wrapping up a major summer renovation just in time for students to start the school year in a week. kimt news 3's annalise johnson has the details on the project. she joins us live. annalise á did you take a peek at renovation? yep george á i got a personal tour of the building today to check out the changes. the summer construction was funded through longterm facility maintenance dollars... because the renovation is for health and safety concerns á kingsland was able to use a tax levy without a public vote. "i'm super excited and nervous but mostly excited." 5th grade teacher laura lanning is getting ready for her first year of teaching at kingsland... a new teacher in a newly refinished classroom. "besides setting up the whole classroom, i've kind of started working on curriculum, i'm kind of hoping to dapple with personalized learning." the classrooms have a fresh coat of paint and new flatscreens for learning... but to see more of the changes to kingsland á you have to look (up. "they were first generation cast concrete floor planks. they were sagging slightly so that made us all a little concerned." to reinforce the floors from the part of the building that was built in 1957 á beams and columns were installed this summer. before the remodel, if you rolled a marble down these hallways, the marble would dip in towards the center of the hallway instead of rolling across. superintenden t jim hecimovich says no one was in danger of a floor collapsing á but it was an issue kingsland wanted to fix as soon as possible. "we want kids to be safe. we want our staff to be safe." to see more of the school improvements á i went even deeper á and (higher. the heating and cooling system is also updated. the school á which is a collection of attached buildings á is now on one efficient ventilation system. "a 1957 building granted has probably outlived a lot of its life, but i think we've added a lot more life back into this building." tonight and tomorrow night á students and their parents will get their first look at the school's improvements during orientation. on thursday from 5 to 7 á the rest of the community has the opportunity to check out the upgrades at an open house to see how their tax dollars are benefitting the students. katie á george. thanks annalise. in less than 3 months á the kingsland school district will be voting on an operating referendum levy to fund learning programs such as the arts á agriculture á and student counseling services.