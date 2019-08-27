Speech to Text for Meth busts - How Law Enforcement investigates and searches

one unrelated arrest was in cerro gordo county. sheriff's deputies busted a man for having nearly a pound of meth. he was keeping it in a storage unit in mason city. kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is live in mason city with the details, nick? katie and george, 59 year old mark hobbs was arrested yesterday on an outstanding warrant. when deupties searched his storage unit, they found the meth plus some money and scales. the sheriff's department tells me dealers and users will go to great lengths to hide their product from police. chief deputy david hepperly says many crimes they have worked on have involved self serve storage units, which are a popular place for dealers to stash their product. "through our investigations over the years. it's not uncommon for us to either focus on a storage unit or have a storage unit being part of the investigation. ultimately, say for like a search." he says the deputies have seen it all when it comes to hiding drugs. the dealers are pretty creative about where they hide their drugs, so they don't end up in handcuffs. "people get pretty crafty as far as the different things that they do to conceal their hiding places. there's containers, false containers, false compartments in vehicles, if we're when it comes to finding drugs, deputies often try and talk the information out of a suspect and if that doesn't work they use drug detection dogs. live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3. thanks nick. mark hobbs is facing several felony charges, including possession of methanphetami ne with intent to distribute. he is being held in cerro gordo county jail.