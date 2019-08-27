Speech to Text for Meth Bust in Mason City

in an unrelated case - the cerro gordo county sheriff's office now has a pound of meth in its possession after raiding a storage unit in mason city. kimt news three's nick kruszalnicki joins us live now with the details - nick? xxx mug 1:mark hobbs mark hobbs.jpg man accused of having more than a pound of meth mason city, ia fifty-nine year old mark hobbs is facing felony drug charges for that pound of meth. he was arrested on an outstanding warrant for a previous offense, which led deputies to execute a search warrant on a storage unit he was using. in addition to meth - deputies say they found scales and baggies as well as money and other paraphanalia. according to the cerro gordo county sheriff's department, one arrest can often lead to bigger busts. xxx mc meth bust-lmpkg-1 mc meth bust-lmpkg-2 the roots of yesterday's drug bust began back in the spring of this year. chief deputy david hepperly says the people who sell drugs rarely work alone. lowerthird2line:chief deputy david hepperly cerro gordo county sheriff's department "they involve numerous people. lets say it's a conspiracy type case that we're working and then through the investigation, we're able to cultivate more information." mc meth bust-lmpkg-4 hepperly says most of the meth distributed in iowa comes from the cartels in mexico. these days the product is much cheaper and more powerful than what used to be made in local meth labs. hepperly says the sheriff's department is always working to unravel drug rings, one thread at a time. "that's always our hope is that we always want to work our way to the top of whatever organization that we're trying to dismantle." wind farm-ltag-2 hobbs is being charged with several felony charges including meth possession with intent to distribute. live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3. thank you nick. hobbs is being held in cerro gordo county jail right now. back in april, he was arrested for allegedly stealing rock and roll memorabilia from the surf ballroom in clear lake. / walz pot-vobp-1