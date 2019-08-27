Speech to Text for Should Pot be Legal?

marijuana...it's not legal to smoke in minnnesota now - but governor walz is urging supporters to continue their push for legalization. we told you yesterday walz ordered state agencies to be prepared to legalize the drug next year if the legislature approves. lowerthirdtalent courtesy:continuing coverage amy fleming afleming@kimt.com coverage you can count on kimt news three's jeremiah wilcox is finding out where community members stand on the issue. he joins us live now from rochester - jeremiah? xxx walz pot-lintro-2 thats right 11 states have already made it legal for recreational marijuana. is minnesota the next state to join the list? residents i spoke to say...its time. walz pot-lpkg-1 walz pot-lpkg-3 vo:it's a debate to allow recreational use of pot...christophe r hall thinks minnesota should legalize the drug. walz pot-lpkg-2 sot: it has a lot of medical benefits, it helps people sleep everything. it's got...it's more than just a drug in my eyes. vo:states including california, colorado, oregon and vermont have all legalized recreational marijuana. governor tim walz is ready for the land of ten thousand lakes to join that list. andrew murphy uses marjuana to help with his narcolepsy...he says before using the drug some nights were a struggle... he believes the plant has helped him live a better life. walz pot-lpkg-5 sot: now i am at eight months...nine months without a seizure it's also helped with my slept depervation walz pot-lpkg-6 vo: hall says there's no downside to legalizing pot. and he knows people who travel to legal states to stock up. sot: it's just easier to get it, it's legal they don't have to worry about the law coming after them to smoke medicine. walz pot-lpkg-7 vo:a push for law makers to ease up on the plant. walz pot-ltag-2 critics of the legalization says allowing recreatuse can have an impact on traffic accidents and people underage abusing the pot. reporting in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news three. thank you jeremiah. this isn't the first attempt at passing legislation. the minneosta state senate rejected a bill last session that would have decriminalized recreational pot in 20-22. governor walz says he's relying on support to push legislation through.