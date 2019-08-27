Speech to Text for Man in custody after shots fired inside Albert Lea residence

alea shots fired-intro-2 thank you for joining us for kimt news three first at four - i'm amy fleming. we begin with breaking news this afternoon. a man is in custoy tonight after barricading himself in an albert lea home after firing shots. kimt news three maleeha kamal joins us live from where it all happened. maleeha - what do we know?xxx alea shots fired-lintro-2 amy - i'm in the 600 block of water street. just an hour ago this road was blocked off to the public. that's because several agencies - including the swat team - were right here. although the scene has been cleared this is still an on going investigation.xx x alea shots fired-lpkg-1 alea shots fired-lpkg-2 it started around 10:45 this morning... when police got a call about gunshots. "from a hysterical female. apparently rounds had been shot off inside the residence." according to reports there were children inside the residence and police didn't know what they were getting into. tha'ts because the caller did not speak english. when the albert lea police arrived to the area they found that an adult male had barricaded himself inside his home. j.d. carlson with the albert police department explains show thing went down. alea shots fired-lpkg-4 jd carlson/ albert lea police department "we got our perimeter set up and obtained an interupter support.we were gonna attempt to make contact but before doing so the male individual came out of the house and gave himself up. alea shots fired-lpkg-3 the man eventally came out of the house on his own will. the individual has been identified as 33- year-old lwa pi. he is currently being held at the freeborn county detention center. as for the cause of the situation. "domestic situation." alea shots fired-lvo-2 we do know lwa pi is expected to face domestic assault and second degree assault charges. alea shots fired-lvo-1 alea shots fired-lvo-3 carlson says luckily nobody was hurt in this case. he said its not everyday you have a case like this. team work was a big factor in this situation. carlson says the solid team work between several agencies is what made this high stress situation go smoothly.xxx alea shots fired-lsot-1 alea shots fired-lsot-2 "we couldn't have asked for instance as far as how we managed it with public safety staffing during the day time not snowing, not raining quick response without incident." / alea shots fired-ltag-2 this case is still under investigation and we will have more details as we get them. reporting live in albert lea maleeha kamal kimt news three. / children were inside the residence when the shots occurred. but police say they believe they made their way to school and were not home at the time when police arrived. /