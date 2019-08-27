Speech to Text for School bus safety

it's back to school time... and for many students, in order to get there, they need to get on a bus. and if other drivers aren't paying attention or following the law it can quickly get dangerous. remember this?... this terrifying video was taken in january earlier this year. a zumbrotaá mazeppa fourth grader was nearly hit by a car while getting to her bus. kimt news three's annalisa pardo talked with bus drivers about what they see, along with some reminders to keep kids safe. tyler, arielle, loading the school bus can quckly become dangerous, especially on busy roads like this. with school starting, we're only going tto see more and more buses on the road, here's how drivers can do their part to keep kids safe. < natural sound bus drivers are getting ready for the first day of school... and other drivers on the road should be too. jon goetz works for first student, the bus company used by rochester public schools. there's a real problem that people don't know the law. when they see the stop arm out and the red lights flashing, they have to stop for a school bus. there's no ifs, ands, or buts about it. but according to minnesota state patrol... law enforcement across the state wrote more than 6,500 stop arm violation citations in the past five years. as students start getting on buses know that: state law requires all cars to stop for school buses when it's lights are flashing and the crossing arm is out... whether you're coming from behind the bus or towards it. cars should also stop at least 20 feet from the stopped school bus. while the laws may slow down drivers, it's a small price to pay to possibly save a life. it's a bus drivers worst fear, is something if you do pass a school bus..you could get a 500 dollar fine. drivers can also face (criminal charges if they pass a school bus on the right, injuring or even killing a child. live in rochester annalisa pardo, kimt news 3. parents can also make sure their students are taking extra safety measures by waiting for the bus driver's signal to cross the road and making eye contact with drivers