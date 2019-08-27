Speech to Text for Pet store to close due to staffing issues

a long time business in rochester is closing one of its locations. kimt news three's annalisa pardo spoke with the owner of the "rochester pet and country store" about what led her to this decision. annalisa joins us now live. tyler arielle, you can see these "store closing signs" up. rochester pet and country feed store is closing it's north store in just a couple of days. netta putzier (putásear) opened the pet store over 20 years ago, and opened the second north location about 5 years ago. she says the store has done really well but is ultimately closing up shop because of staffing. like many business owners in the area, over the past couple of years putzier has struggled to find workers to fill both locations to fullástaff. she calls the i hate to see it close, like i say it's been really good to us. but it's an exciting new adventure we're going to try too. that's what business is all about. this location will officially close on the 28th at 5 pám. live in rochester, annalisa pardo, and you heard putzier (putá sear) herself say it's also an "exciting new adventure." we'll tell you how the store still plans to serve its north customers, and how they'll tackle staffing challenges moving forward, coming up in about 20 minutes. 20á19 has