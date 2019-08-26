Speech to Text for Osage picked second in first poll of the year

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

has them. for those wondering á four days left until friday night football and three for thursday. but you mentioned the first volleyball rankings of the year... .... which has osage ranked second in class 2a after a 30 and seven record with a journey in the state tournament. the only team picked ahead of them was western chrisitian. tripoli takes first in 1a á mount vernon in 3a á wahlert catholi in 4a á and cedar falls in 5a. osage opens the regular season on thursday at newman catholic á first serve goes