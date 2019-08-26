Clear

Osage picked second in first poll of the year

Posted: Aug 26, 2019 10:56 PM
Updated: Aug 26, 2019 10:56 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

has them. for those wondering á four days left until friday night football and three for thursday. but you mentioned the first volleyball rankings of the year... .... which has osage ranked second in class 2a after a 30 and seven record with a journey in the state tournament. the only team picked ahead of them was western chrisitian. tripoli takes first in 1a á mount vernon in 3a á wahlert catholi in 4a á and cedar falls in 5a. osage opens the regular season on thursday at newman catholic á first serve goes
Some left over moisture could fuel scattered showers Monday night and Tuesday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

