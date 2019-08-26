Speech to Text for 8/26 Evening Forecast

showers quickly moved across the viewing area this afternoon.. . so is that all she wrote for moisture this work week? for the man with an answer to that question... kimt stormteam 3 meteorologist sean macaday. as a line of storms monday slide out of the area to the east monday, there is some left over moisture that will be fuel for some scattered showers monday evening and tuesday. on tuesday, a series of small disturbances in the upper level pattern will quickly pass through the area, potentially flaring up some small isolated showers at points throughout the day. tuesday will feel quite windy as winds out of the west will occasionally gust to enar 30mph. after tuesday, high pressure moves in from the west and will dominate the weather pattern for the remainder of the week and weekend. conditions will be mostly sunny throughout the week with some passing clouds, with highs in the low 70s and overnight lows gradually dropping to the upper 40's by the weekend. thursday will be the exception to this as a lack of any cloud cover whatsoever will allow for a sun warmed day around 80 degrees after noon. today: mostly cloudy/scatter ed storms highs: low 70s winds: se 5á10 mph tonight: showers & storms ending around sunset/gradua l clearing overnight lows: low to mid 50s winds: wnw 5á10 mph tuesday: sunny highs: mid 70s winds: w 5á15 mph, gusting near 25 tuesday night: sunny lows: mid to