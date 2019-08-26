Clear

Delivery man's car stolen

The Topper's driver left it running.

rochester police are searching for someone who bulgarized a metro pácás store and stole a delvery driver's car. it happened saturday around 2áaám. police say authorities were at metro pácás looking over security footage of a man using a rock to break the window to the business. but while they were investigating that incident... a toppers pizza employee reported a car that was left running had been taken. the description of the man matched surveillance video. we spoke to the delivery driver who's car was taken... he wanted his identiy hidden... but tells us been doing the same job for four years and never had a problem with anyone trying to steal my car before. police found the delivery drivers car..unoccupid. they're still searching for the person involved./// tonight president trump returns from the gá7 summit in france,
