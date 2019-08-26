Speech to Text for 2020 recommended Rochester budget ready for review

new tonight at ten á steps are being made toward finalizing a budget for the city of rochester. new at ten that's right á the city of rochester's recommended 2020 budget is ready for city council to review. but as kimt news 3's annalise johnson learned at today's city council study session á there are still four months between now á and the budget being approved.xxx for the second year in a row, the mayor, the city council, and the public have the opportunity to see the recommended budget more than 4 months before it needs to be approved city administrator steve rymer presented rochester's proposed 2020 budget at today's city council study session. he says preparing the budget sooner allows the council more time to dive into its details á and for the city to be more transparent. "we're just trying to let people know what the budget is about, what are they investing their dollars in every year, what role do taxes play in that, what role do fees play in the other part of our budget" the next meeting for the 2020 budget process will