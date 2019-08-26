Clear

Bike giveaway

Youngsters in Mason City are getting a new bike to go back to school with.

Posted: Aug 26, 2019 10:43 PM
Updated: Aug 26, 2019 10:43 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

some kids in mason city got an unexpected back to school gift today. in the form of a new bicycle. earlier today á the salvation army was distributing bikes to families. the 75 bikes came from variety children's charity in des moines á who thought they would make a great addition to this year's back to school drive. captain kenyon sivels from the salvation army says he hopes the kids have a we all remember when we received our first bike and the joy that it brought and we're hopeful that whether it's their first bike or not that the kids they just enjoy the bikes and they have so much fun with them. about forty families received the bikes á with some taking two or three
Some left over moisture could fuel scattered showers Monday night and Tuesday.
