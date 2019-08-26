Clear

Byron downs Albert Lea 2-0

The Bears defense stopped the Tigers offense for the shutout.

soccer byron hosting albert lea. in the first half, the bears get a great chance off the corner kick but the header doinks off the crossbar.. then chloe hauber with the off balanced shot that's saved by the tigers marissa vogt. then albert lea gets a breakaway from lucy sherman but byron's kayla en charges in and gets the save.. we would have scoreless soccer for most of the half. less than ten minutes to go before the break tegan boyer on the breakaway buries the shot past the keeper for a goal. bears would add another in the second half as they win two to nothing.
