Speech to Text for Suspected vandal caught

later this year./// several businesses in mason city have been dealing with vandalism during the month of august. now á we're learning police have caught the man suspected of tagging several properties. kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki took to mason city streets to get the scoop.xxx on the scene mason city police say they arrested 36á yearáold bill grouette junior on sunday night. he is being charged with second degree criminal mischief. court documents say surveillance footage from the dollar general store on north federal avenue showed grouette vandalizing the front of the business. several other businesses in mason city were hit by the alleged vandal, including atlas miniá warehouses, shopko, and music man apartments. the damage is estimated at around 25á hundred dollars. an employee of one of the businesses believed to be vandalized by grouette says he was impressed by the professionalis m of mason city police and how they handled the investigation. residents who live near one of the businesses hit say they don't see much vandalism or grafitti in mason city and that the neighborhood is relatively quiet... making this out of the ordinary. police are asking businesses and property owners to come forward and talk to them if they find any damage caused by vandalism. in mason city, nick thanks nick. grouette is still being held in the cerro gordo county jail./// rochester police are searching for someone