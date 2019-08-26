Clear

Hayfield volleyball falls to Lewiston-Altura 3-0

The Cardinals swept the Vikings.

his crew were able to capture tonight. that's right á and now we're finally able to start looking at what some of our local volleyball and soccer teams are up to á taking us to hayfield where the vikings played host to lewistoná altura. we'll start in the first set where the pass sets up jenna jacobsen for the kill á a nice corner shot there. and we're neck and neck á rachel pack with another kill for the vikings. it seems like hayfield is on a roll á but anna hennessy would put an end to that with a kill of her own. and despite trying to make a match out of it á the cardinals were just too much á taking the three set
Some left over moisture could fuel scattered showers Monday night and Tuesday.
