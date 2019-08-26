Speech to Text for Stormwater project gets underway

it was delayed a week á but construction to prevent flooding along one southeast rochester road is beginning... kimt news 3's annalise johnson joins us live to tell us what you can expect during the construction... annalise? live katie á when it rains a lot in a short amount of time á campus drive southeast á especially here in front of olmsted county's 2100 building á can flood. public health á adult and family services á and veterans services are just a few of the programs housed in the 2100 building. and that's not even considering parking../// "some of them were unsuspecting and didn't notice or didn't realize that that road flooded and would park out there on the street." mathew miller is director of facilities and building operations for olmsted county. he tells me flooding along parts of campus drive southeast á particularly in front of the 2100 building á has been an issue for 20 years. "high volume short duration rains, we're experiencing flooding along that road." with the goal of keeping storm water off of the road á crews are beginning work today. they're building retention ponds and rasing the street level. in the meantime á people working at or visiting the building will need to find a different route á and not park on the street. the county hopes to keep the west parking lot open. "people that are used to driving through that area in the 2100 building will have to go out onto college view road to be able to get around it, and then staff just have to make adjustments on a daily basis as the construction happens." phase one is scheduled to end october 15th á and then crews will move across collegeview road to work in front of the rochester community and technical college heintz center. i did reach out to rácátác representative s á and they say they aren't expecting any significant impacts at the heintz center and will be offering some parking space for the county during this project. phase two is expected to end midá november. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. thank you annalise. collegeview road á also known as county road 9 á will be reconstructed next may. the county wants to get the stormwater project out of the way (now á so that it doesn't interfere with that project.///