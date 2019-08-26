Speech to Text for Hundreds of Corvettes in Albert Lea

the 2020 chevy corvette can explode from zero to sixty in under three seconds. that's what happens when you have over 400 horses in a mid mounted engine.. over 3áhundred corvettes stopped in albert lea today as part of a national corvette caravan. the flashy cars are making their way to a museum in kentucky. organizer and corvette lover clair steiner says the caravan meets every five years... but this time is special. this is the 25 year anniversary for the festivities. he shares what he thinks the best part of the event is.. xxx "the people that own corvettes they take care of their cars. they are very partiular about them but the main things is the ride and the drive and camaraderie. the group's next stop is in wisconsin á where they'll stay the night. steiner says they will get to kentucky by the end of the week.