Man hits friend, squad car and house.

austin woman is picking up the pieces á after a man drove a truck into her house. it all started at about 2 aám on saturday. austin police made a traffic stop for a broken tail light á and believed the driver was under the influence. while police gave a sobriety test á a 25 yeará old male passenger hopped into the drivers seat á hit the driver and a squad car á and took off before crashing the car into a home. kimt news 3's maleeha kamal is taking a closer look at the aftermath in austin.xxx look live: after the driver allegedly crashed into this house he then knocked on the door and according to the owner asked her to hide him. she says she slammed the door and thats when the man made his way to the back of the house knocking out a window. "see what he did he busted that. the sighting is all off over there." sharon goehtz spent her day assessing the damage to her house. she says she doesn't know how much repairs will cost. "i don't know but it has to be quite a bit." look live: she says she is making a claim today and she will know in a couple of days how much the damage is. reporting in austin maleeha kamal kimt charges have not been filed against the original driver of the car á but police say the 25 year old is facing charges possibly including property damage. /// continuing coverage continuing