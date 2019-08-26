Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Beating Flu Season

How you can protect yourself by prepping early.

Posted: Aug 26, 2019 5:41 PM
Updated: Aug 26, 2019 5:41 PM
Posted By: Alex Sina

Speech to Text for Beating Flu Season

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's unfortunate to say but summer is winding down but that also means this is the perfect time to make that you have your flu shot because pharamist tell me that the flu season is right around the corner. flu season-llminipkg-2 vo:a virus that causes major aches and pains, nausa and fatigue. the flu virus can be spread in the air when someone coughs. last year...millions of people around the world were hit with the sickly virus. local health officials are urging people to make time before the season starts to get vaccinated. marcos negrerira says it's not just for your own health...it's for the elderly and children who immune systems aren't strong. he's urging people to look into getting the shot. flu season-llminipkg-4 sot: it's a five minute thing any pharmacy or drug store costco walmart or whatever your going to be able to get it. flu season-llminipkg-3 vo:in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news three. it takes about two or three weeks after vaccination for antibodies to develop...that will protect against flu.
Mason City
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 71°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 65°
Increasing moisture will allow for clouds, storms Monday,
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Beating Flu Season

Image

Easing Downtown congestion

Image

D.A.R.E. Essay winner honored

Image

Pigskin Preview: Part 3

Image

Pigskin Preview Part 2

Image

Pigskin Preview: Part 4

Image

Pigskin Preview: Part 5

Image

Pigskin Preview: Part 6

Image

Pigskin Preview: Part 7

Image

Pigskin Preview: Part 8

Community Events