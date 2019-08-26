Speech to Text for Beating Flu Season

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's unfortunate to say but summer is winding down but that also means this is the perfect time to make that you have your flu shot because pharamist tell me that the flu season is right around the corner. flu season-llminipkg-2 vo:a virus that causes major aches and pains, nausa and fatigue. the flu virus can be spread in the air when someone coughs. last year...millions of people around the world were hit with the sickly virus. local health officials are urging people to make time before the season starts to get vaccinated. marcos negrerira says it's not just for your own health...it's for the elderly and children who immune systems aren't strong. he's urging people to look into getting the shot. flu season-llminipkg-4 sot: it's a five minute thing any pharmacy or drug store costco walmart or whatever your going to be able to get it. flu season-llminipkg-3 vo:in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news three. it takes about two or three weeks after vaccination for antibodies to develop...that will protect against flu.