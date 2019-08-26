Speech to Text for Easing Downtown congestion

it's an effort to ease congestion downtown...by implementing a transit circulator. well there's no debate on a need for a way to ease traffic downtown...the re is debate on which option fits best for rochester. transportation debate-vo-1 transportation debate-vo-3 councilman michael wojick wants the city to adopt a bus rapid transit...while others are eyeing a rail line. wojick says one will cost more than the other...and is pushing for a rapid bus. to help relieve the streets a lot sooner. transportation debate-sot-1 transportation debate-sot-2 we have the data and we understand that we're going to have the same ridership. we'll have the same development and some of the downside including noise and vibration. you don't have that with brt. there will be discussion and approval on the options later this year.