Speech to Text for D.A.R.E. Essay winner honored

a student in osage is being recognized for her writing skills and her stance on an issue that impacts so many kids today. live kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is live in osage with the latest, nick? business vandalism-lintro-2 amy - today i got to meet ashley muhs who last year wrote an essay for a dare competition. dare is a nationwide campaign taught by police officers which teaches kids how to stay away from drugs. muhs beat out students all across iowa and this afternoon she was honored at a school assembly. dare essay-minipkg-1 dare essay-minipkg-2 ashley muhs wrote her essay last year as part of her dare class. she tells me that over the long summer, she had forgotten that she even entered the contest. in the essay, she describes what kids can do when they are pressured into doing drugs. dare essay-minipkg-3 "you can talk to people you trust, you can basically avoid the places where people would be using drugs or like just basically take a second to breathe and think about what you're going to do." dare essay-minipkg-4 the level headed seventh grader says drugs are an issue in every school in the country, even in a town like osage. she thinks dare education is important, because some kids might not think drugs are a big deal. "some people think that because they're older, they think it's okay and some people are peer pressured into it, we also talked about that, but some people know right from wrong and know it's not okay." superintendent barb schwamman thinks it is fantastic that ashley was recognized out of thousands of students in the state for her excellent essay. dare essay-minipkg-5 "we've very proud of her and like i said, its great to have osage represented at the state level and we thank her teachers and we thank her parents for everything that they've done." also on hand at today's assembly were several police officers and sheriffs deputies, including the dare instructor, officer rick lague . live in osage, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3. thanks nick - the dare program began back in the early 80s as a partnership between the los angeles unified school district and the los angeles police department. in a few years, it quickly spread to schools across the country.