Speech to Text for Pigskin Preview: Part 3

it's an area talked about around the sport of football á concussions á and how to prevent them. zach á we've been talking to these coaches about what they're doing to make the sport safer á what is your take away from all of this? kaleb á we learned that the game is in fact the safest it has ever been. contrary to popular belief á football is not the leading sport for concussions á but there is still a risk. however á new advancements in technology continue to make the game safer.xxx when i was in school when i was playing football it was always use your head as a ability to trip up kids you know i have neck problems out the wazoo you know like i wake up with a sore neck i go to bed with a sore neck. high school coaches across the country are all taking intop consideration how to make the game safer for their athletes. after all á the brain injury research institute reports that 20 percent of high school football players will sustain a brain injury. according to newman caqtholic head caoch á rich mccardle á concussion prevention begins with the basics. first of all its teaching the proper form when tackling. we are teaching totally different than the old days where you led with your face you know see what you hit, hit what you see. we don't do that anymore we try to keep the head out of the tackle as much as possible and hopefully that will alleviate 90á95 percent of concussions. clear lake head coach á jared devries has seen the game at every level throughout his playing and coaching career á and says the equipment and rules continue to change in order to benefit the game. obviously with some of the rule changes the crack back blocks, obviously the equipment continues to be upgraded you know the game has never been safer and to be honest we don't have a lot of contact here in practice. you now we limit our contact basically to game nights. thank you á zach. all of the coaches we talked to agreed that it's all about proper technique. well let's dive back into previewing more of our area teams. 2018 was definitely odd á clear lake didn't make the playoffs and chatfield lost 14 seniors á we'll see them next á but the northwoodá kensett vikings had an outstanding start to the year.xxx well last year we made it to the first round and lost that's kind of where we want to go again but we want to surplus that we want to exceed that. in 20á18 á the vikings seemed unstoppable until a run in with rockford prior to districts á losing their last two games. it's just one of those things play hard no matter what occasionally you come up short its not always a romantic hero moment but you do the best you can and whatever happens it happens. this season á the vikings return a group of first team alládistrict players á they'll attempt to take it a step farther á taking things up a notch in practice. we've got to play physical football and that's kind of where we're at with it. it's taken us a few years to kind of figure out some of this eightáman ball and what works best for us and getting our kids on the same page and we feel like the last few years we're getting there i think last year we had a really talented team and at time we just didn't focus and i know if we focus each week each rep in practice we have a good shot of improving. the clear like lions are coming off a season that no one saw the end to. with a seven and two record á the iá hásáaáa didn't see the lions fit for the playoffs. with speed and veteran leadership on their side á the lions are looking to prevent any mishaps this season. i'd say we can't go in with a chip on our shoulder i'd say á definitely want to win district first obviously take it one game at a time so we'll take it week by week. in the eyes of coach devries á if this team works hard on the practice field á the opportunities are endless. oh if they come with the mindset each day each play the sky is the limit for this team, you know we have a lot of team speed and we have some veteran guys and the leadership has been fantastic so they just got to put in the work. "you're gonna expect to see hard working guys, hopefully a winning season." winning hasn't been a problem for the gophers. chatfield plays in a loaded section with doveráeyota, st. charles and caledonia... a five time defending state champion who holds the nation's longest winning streak at 54 games. head coach jeff johnson knows how competitve 2019 will be. "we need to show up and play hard every night because there's some big schools that we're going to end up going against and our kids are ready for it." the gophers open up against plainview elgin millville. a key strength for the team is in the offensive and defensive lines, which returns a bulk of starters... they know that the games are won in the trenches. "some hard hitting football. just gonna play physical..it's what we do best." a couple of rivals in mitchell county are hoping to head back to the playoffs. plus áá it's another grueling schedule for the century panthers... we'll check in with coach jon