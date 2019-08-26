Speech to Text for Pigskin Preview: Part 4

hoping to replace one of their most prolific passers in school history in brett bobinet. and the century panthers were a much improved team in 2018.. and in another loaded section 1 á five a... the panthers are ready for the next step.xxx "i want to be a nightmare as coach gruden put it." century is not messing around this year.... they mean business. the panthers six wins in 2018 was their most in eight years, but they want more this season. "i want teams to fear us and i don't want to you know come out here and dream to make it to state because the last few years i've felt that we've just been dreaming." the team saw improvement all across the board, and they're hoping to take it a step further. "a state championship is always the goal but just to see improvement everywhere on the field." century opens up with arguably the toughest two game stretch in the big nine with owatonna and mankato west. losing players at quarterback and running back doesn't help, but the panthers will be battle tested this season. "we had several really good athletes that played in our program last year some kids that went on to play division two football. we've got some really quality kids to fill in those roles. the big thing is my hope is that we see kind of a continuation of what we started last year and really its been a process of building from years to come but this group of seniors this year has been really dedicated in the weight room for the past five years. the osage green devils are coming off a seven and three record á including a district championship. unfortunately á they lost three players on each side of the ball for the upcoming season á meaning that younger guys have to step it up. i'm seeing us mature a lot as a team it's a big jump from being a sophomore to a junior for a lot of our team that they're going to have to step up from playing jv last year on monday nights to varsity this year on friday nights. while they might be facing some growing pains á the green devils do return a receiving corp of players that received over threeá thousand yards. a lot of thanks to the line there for giving a qb time to throw and everything. this year i think we're a really fast team overall in general all the way through the team..just run sharp routes and everything we're sticking with the saints two times around.. saint ansgar is looking to make it back to the place they've made their home for the past decade. and in st. charles... it was a renaissance season for them... and are looking to hang with the big boys once more this year.xxx "the biggest thing we did last year was we learned how to play hard, the seniors really did a nice job of that for us last year and we kind of need to pick that up where we left it off last year." st. charles doubled their win total in 2018, rattling off six straight to start the season. the bread and butter of the saints offense is the running game, with the offensive line hoping to step up. "one of our very good linemen from last year i was kind of shadowing him from last year. being able to use the things he taught me and then the things my coaches taught me this year is gonna really help." st. charles is back with another tough schedule, but draw caledonia, stewartville and chatfield at home. for the seniors, it's all or nothing in 2019. "this is my last year to do anything so might as well make it count. last year we did really good but we want to do better." "it was definitely disappointing, we wanted to go farther and it didn't work out. you don't want to be that class that misses the playoffs, it's kind of embarrassing, you just want to keep that tradition alive." for saint ansgar the mission is simple, get back to the playoffs. the saints missed out on the playoffs for the first time in more than a decade. gone is quarterback colin kramer, but the team had plenty of underclassmen play a year ago. head coach drew clevenger is confident in his guys ahead of the season. "i think this senior group this year has made huge jumps it looks like from where they were from a year ago. so we'll see who steps up and i'm confident we'll have good leadership." 2019 features another tough schedule for the saints, with osage, newman catholic, central springs and defending state champ hudson on the slate. but for the team, it's playoffs or bust in 2019. "we wanted it last year and we didn't get it. something to strive for, it's there's a new man in charge at doveráeyota plus looks at crestwood and lake mills. natural sound head coach donny holcomb has his team ready in 2019, we catch up with the mayo