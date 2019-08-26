Speech to Text for Pigskin Preview: Part 6

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the crestwood cadets were one of the hottest teams in iowa toward the end of 2018, but their season ended prematurly to algona. and the doverá eyota eagles were one of the biggest stories in southeastern minnesota.. they're looking to build off their section title game appearance with a new man in charge.xx "we definitely weren't used to winning a whole lot but we just got together and it was a lot of fun." eight wins and a trip to the section title game, 2018 was doveráeyota's best season in more than a decade. insert brett vesel, who takes over the starting job after many years at austin. vesel is bringing the intesity to the eagles.. and with a smaller team to work with, it allows him to get to know his players individually. "i love knowing all my guys, i've got 34 guys right now, i know everybody at a pretty personal level so i'm really happy with what it is, it's exciting for me." not many coaches get a six foot eight quarterback to work with. senior brady williams will lead a young team this year but said things with coach vesel are going great so far. "it's going awesome i think, he's done so much for the program in the summer with camps and stuff like that, i think he's doing a great job." first one á game by game á can't really look ahead á can't really overlook anyone this year. there's no doubt aout it á the crestwood cadets have a tough district schedule with teams such as waukon á waverlyáshell rock á decorah á and clear lake. one of the weapons they hope to utilize is that of reece wilson who rushed for over a thousand yards in 20á18 prior to his season ending injury. it was week eight i took a carry got tackled broke by tibia and fibula and i got carted off and everything. he hopes to make this year the best one yet. it means everything especially not knowing if i'd get back here out here after the injury and be out there with all of my teammates senior year á excited. the cadets are known for their hardá nosed running game á but hope to mix up the offense this year in order to take the team to the next level. we've always been pretty run centered but they know what's going to come at them we run it well and just usually make it work now we just want to be able to throw it too. that might make us from a medium caliber to team in lake mills, it's all about getting comfortable in the triple option, and replacing their starting quarterback. for the mayo spartans, they don't have to do replace their commander of the offense..head coach donny holcomb leads his team into battle another season. "how to be a leader and be positive, the upperclassmen really showed me and i needed to know that it's a team first and everything" while most area teams are searching for new signal callers, the mayo spartans have their guy in senior cade sheehan. in his first season as the starting quarterback he led mayo to a section playoff victory and threw for double digit touchdowns. head coach donny holcomb expects big things from his qáb "i think he's building off his solid leadership and work ethic. to be honest he might have been playing as a sophomore if he didn't have an elbow injury. he got healthy, did a great job last year and he's expanding off of where he finished." the spartans lose some key pieces in the running game but look for senior asa cummings to step up in 2019. he said the team is looking to build off of last season's success. "just growth and improvement. it really builds our confidence and it really helps us in the playoffs." "it is a very exciting offense and right not too many people run it and so that's what we're hoping it's a little bit harder to prepare for." after learning a brand new offense and defense in 2018, the lake mills bulldogs are back this season with more experience under their belts. last year saw the switch to the triple option, an offense based on running the football. the quarterback can hand the ball off to the full back, pitch the ball to a running back.. or keep it himself. after starter cael beamer graduated, the bulldogs are looking for a new quarterback. senior mason fritz said that learning under cael and the skill players around him will prepare him for this upcoming season. "cael was a great role model and he taught us a lot so i'm just trying to do what he did a little bit and learn from him. the skill position players are experienced and they're very fast and quick so we'll rely on them quite a bit and try to get the ball in their hands so they can make plays." on the opposite side of the ball, the defense returns some key pieces, including two of their top three leading tacklers from last season. "a lot more experience and we know what to do, know what to read, we just kind of know how it works now. last year was a little bit slower, but now we can speed things up and get faster at it now." the stewartville tigers hope to erase a bad taste out of their mouths. plus a sneak peek forest city and charles city and it's a new section for the byron bears. we see how byron is preparing for the