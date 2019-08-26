Speech to Text for Pigskin Preview: Part 7

and the familiarity with the schedule. the bears are starting over in 2019. "those schools are bigger than us by enrollment but we like our team and our kids are super excited about playing some of the quote on quote bigger schools" byron is growing... which means a move to a new section. the bears won't face a lourdes, pine island or stewartville and will have to face bigger schools like austin, century and winona. but the players are excited about the new challenges. "we're all excited to play up to these big teams because that obviously forces us to play to a higher level. i think it's gonna be great, it's gonna be a challenge but i think we're all ready for it." byron is built on speed this year, and they're looking to prove themselves in 2019. "we prepare just like any other game. i don't think anyone on this team is all too worried about moving up a conference i we have a lot of young kids here playing this year especially than last year but we got a lot of guys putting in a lot more work than i have seen in years past. inexpereince and depth are what is looming over the heads of the comets this season. they'll only have six seniors on the 24 man roster. in order to adress the issues á the captains took it upon themselves to run through the playbook in the offseason and hit the weight room hard. waking up every day around seven o'clock getting in the re at 7:30 right before school starts it makes a big difference because you know how you're young and all got to get on the same page. even with the challenges the 20á19 season presents á the comets remain confidentá dedicated á and focused. you know they're confident, they want to get better ust improve take it one game a time. they're not looking at any particular team they know that we're going to have some struggles, some depth issues and they're working really hard to stay in shape and the weight room has been a really big benefit for us. for two straight years the stewartville tiger's season has ended in disappointment . a first round exit in the section tournament. they won't settle for that any more and the word that was tossed around at practice more than anything áá was hungry. "we did a lot of selfá reflection in the offseason and trying to look and figure out things we need to get better at because we've had a similar finish now the last two years with a one and done in the playoffs and it's just not up to our standards." the tigers are looking for a little bit more in 2019 after a disappointing end to their season last year. stewie started 5á1, but lost their last three inlcuding a 40á 35 defeat to pine island in the section tournament. stewartville is hungry for playoff success, and have two juniors poised to lead them there. "i've been ready since i stepped off that field when we went 5á4 against pine island last year so we should be ready and all the returning guys should be hungry for this year the tigers graduate many from the offensive line and receiving core, but buri and six foot eight quarterback will tschetter should command the offense this year. tschetter has a full season of starting experience under his belt and said this year is about mentoring the young players around him. "i think this year just helping others, looking out for everyone else, making sure everyone knows what they're doing and making sure i'm doing my job the best of my ability." we've had good participation the kids are working hard they're working together. our emphasis has really been on communicating with one another being a good teammate to each other you know and they're meeting all of those expectations and they're working hard every practice to get better so couldn't be any happier with their efforts to this point the forest city indians enter 20á19 on a 19 game losing streak they hope to snap. they know things don't change overnight á but quarterback riley helgason says the key to overcoming the past two seasons is maintaining a positive mindset. just being positive guiding the guys ever7y game every day every week getting better every week and hopefully we can come out with a few wins this season. with a hardworking cast á the team is certain things are on the upswing. according to coach moore á the team still needs to hone in to attention to detail and discipline. if that all comes together á wins and losses will take care of themselves. the seniors also feel that their expereince plays a factor also. it's easier this year of course as a senior since we've been the offense for four years so i don't know, i feel better about it. up next á the pine island panthers, who look to replace their star running back.xxx natural sound and the komets are hoping to replace a four year starter on offense as well. we talk to kasson next.///