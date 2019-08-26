Speech to Text for Pigskin Preview: Part 8

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the fillmore central falcons open 2019 with one of the toughest schedules in southeastern minnesota. and kasson mantorville has changes of their own. new opponents this year á and a possible new starting quarterback./// "well there's a new vibe in terms of not getting out worked and never quitting for these guys." broc treinen leads his squad into 2019 looking to replace some key pieces. gone is four year starting quarterback matt winkle. like byron, the komets will face new opponents like john marshall and mankato west... but they're looking forward to showcasing their skills. "we're facing different opponents but we're really excited about it. we want to see what we can do against bigger teams. we're not scared or anything we're eager to get after it." kasson opens up on the road at mankato east. look for kám to bring the intensity every single down. "take one play at a time, don't worry about quarter by quarter, go play by play, play hard as hard as you can as a team, "the biggest thing is we got to trust what everyone else is doing and everyone's got to execute their job and watch their key and if we can do that and our kids buy into that we're going to be just fine i think on both sides of the ball." chris mensink has his squad ready to run the gauntlett. fillmore central opens up a difficult two game stretch... hosting united south central.. a state tournament team in 2018... and a road matchup against goodhue, a section finalist. but a wealth of returning starters should benefit the falcons. "last year we only had a few come back with returning experience and that's where i think we kind of got it confused a little bit, but this year we have a lot more coming back, especially on the line." fác is coming off a 4á5 season that saw their year end with a section tournament loss to southland. but the team expects big things to come this time around. "what i predict is we're going to come out every day hard and ready to fight.. have fun every down is another down and just to push yourself it's always tough for teams to graduate seniors from their roster. those goodbyes are even harder when they're division one caliber athletes. the pine island panthers have to replace their star running back from last year, but return a wealth of starters.xxx "we want to become the best football team we possibly can and that simply means improving every week and as long as we do things the right way everything else will take care of its self." star running back josh navá ritl is now playing college football at north dakota.. but there's a lot to love about pine island this year. the panthers return a large group of starters, something that should serve them well with a tough schedule. "a lot of people played last year, a lot of kids are ready, hungry to work. a lot of people put in a lot of work over the summer and really want to be successful this year." pine island hosts st. charles, triton and doverá eyota.. but will be tested with road games at cannon falls, chatfield and caledonia. senior quarterback carter o'reilly says these games will help the panthers assess where they're at. "how we play against them will tell us where we are and if we need "we've got a long ways to go coming with team chemistry. there's a lot of young guys and a lot of old guys, if we could bond them all together i think we'd be a pretty good squad." hayfield returns to the gridiron in 2019 looking to improve off a three win season a year ago. the vikings face a difficult challenge this year, travelling to alden congerá glenville emmons and randolph..then hosting blooming prairie in their home opener... three teams with winning records from last season. quarterback brady nelson will spearhead the offense and is ready to take on the campaign. "just to try to lead the team and help with any way possible. i think you'll see a lot of confidence coming out of us early and we'll be ready to play early." hayfield has seen overall attendance on the football team increase. more numbers allows them to move players around and will make the vikings a different team to play against in 2019. "should be a very fun product.. the guys are really excited about it and we have 36 kids out this year, two they're two new coaches... but they know their schools very well. we're talking about austin and gáháv. although their record didn't show it... the john marshall rockets were one of the more competitive teams in the area. we catch up with