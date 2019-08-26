Speech to Text for Pigskin Preview: Part 9

the austin packers and gá háv cardinals are starting from scratch this year with new coaches. and we know how brutal the big nine can be with winona, owatonna, mankato west and northfield. but the rockets are still looking to stay competetive in 20á19./// "we were one of the better 2á7 teams in the state, we really could have been 4á4, 5á 3 very easily." a 2á7 season doesn't seem like much, but the rockets were a competitive team in 2018. three of john marshall's losses came by a touchdown or less, including a 10á7 season ending loss to northfield in the section playoffs. head coach kevin kirkeby says these competitve games against quality competition says volumes about the players on his team. "these kids never give up, one thing that jm's known for. they've got a hard working attitude and no matter whether they're up or down in that fourth quarter, they're out there competing." a large senior class departs and the rockets will have to fill a void at quarterback. the next wave of seniors are feeling good heading into the campaign. "this year we're feeling extremely confident. we're all out here working out butts off and we're ready to go." john marshall opens up with two touch road games against mankato west and kasson mantorville but the team is fired up and ready to go. "i see a lot of improvement from last year, especially from the juniors that played last year and the seniors that played last year, a lot of improvement and they're ready to compete." "the only thing that's changed they gave me a different title. i'm still coach schmidt i'm still the same guy nothing has changed as far as that goes." ed schmitt takes over as the head coach at austin after 13 years as an assistant. with losing many seniors to graduation, schmitt knows the challenges that lie ahead. "it's one of those things of just building the program from the ground up and going from there." that challenge may be an advantage for the packers, making it harder for opponents to gameplan for them. "it's just like the unknown so we have completely new offense and defense i don't know how teams are going to react to that they don't have any film about us so they don't know what we're going to do. we know what we're going to do we know what they're going to do." mankato west, mayo and owatonna are not on the schedule this season, but the packers will be tested with road games at kasson, byron and century. "i'm very optimistic as well, i'm just excited to see what we can do. there's not very many expectations as well right now with the new coach and we just got to see how it comes together." "we had a great time here when i was back in the 80s and 90s." no your eyes don't deceive you. darrel schumacher is back in garner. schumacher returns to the gáháv sidelines after four seasons at iowa central community college. the longtime coach led the cardinals to their only state championship in 19á92. he says that his kids need to commit to not just the football team, but to the entire school. "it's a commitment... commitment in the weight room. our kids have to make sure they're multiple sport athletes we have to see that commitment for our kids." coach is using his collegiate coaching experience on his players... and they're buying into the system. "i feel like we're college athletes, football everyday we've been working hard. he knows what we expect out of us so he's definitely gonna get it from us." the cardinals open up with west hancock, osage and clear lake in three of their first four games. with new formations and a notáásoáánew coach... expect big things from gá háv. "pretty exciting all the players the triton cobras hope to rebound after a tough 2018 season. natural sound that's the same for the albert lea tigers..