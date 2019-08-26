Speech to Text for Pigskin Preview: Part 10

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for more success in a brand new stadium.xxx and the triton cobras snapped an impressive streak in 2018... and don't want to do it again. "last year it seems like we gave up a lot of scores over 40 yards so just trying to make teams earn it on us and then being able to move the sticks offensively." last season left much to be desired for the triton cobras. 2018 marked the first losing season for the program since 2004. but things are different this time around and the team is looking to turn the negatives into positives. "cobra football you know is something special to the whole school you know and to everyone on the field, it should be you know. and we just want to create this positive image around the football program." triton's schedule feature's five teams with winning seasons a year ago. but knocking off a six win st. charles team in the playoffs last season fuels the cobras for 2019. "that kind of just gives us the taste of winning really like gives us a taste of what it's like to win in the playoffs, make it to the next round. think it really gives guys on this team a "for us we really have a core group of guys that really want to be here and have put in the time and are certain to improve their leadership skills as well as their football skills." if you could describe albert lea in 2019, it's new. a new stadium, new schedule and new players, the tigers are ready to take on the challenge. "our goal.. we're trying to improve from last year. we took a pretty heavy hit with seniors last year. a young team, these guys are stepping up. i want to see us above five hundred for sure, i think we can." albert lea is looking to build off a 2018 campaign that saw them reach the two win total for just the second time in five seasons. each opponent on the schedule is a team they didn't face in 2018. highlights include matchups with winona, mayo, kasson and a trip to austin to close out the regular season. the tigers will christen a brand new field in 2019. a beautiful new facility will put plenty of eyes on albert lea this year. "the new stadium will actually be amazing. i'm really excited to be able to get on the field and give coming up, we'll wrap up pigskin preview 2019. plus á our thoughts on the upcoming football