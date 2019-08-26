Clear

Pigskin Preview: Part 11

Posted: Aug 26, 2019 2:43 PM
Updated: Aug 26, 2019 2:43 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

we made 32 high schools across two states á traveling 3,224 miles á that's enough to go from rochester to anchorage alaska á and spent 192 hours on this between the two of us. that doesn't even take into account the meetings involved or the hours from our sales and production staff who did an awesome job á we can't thank them enough. (zach ad libs) thanks for watching káiámá t's 20á19 pigskin preview á sports overtime returns on friday night during káiámát news
