Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

storm chances return to the area this monday, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. organized development looks limited which will keep severe chances to a minimum, but nothing can be completely ruled out at this time. as of now, the majority of our area is under a marginal risk for severe development with the bulk of the activity remaining in the warmer south á predominately missouri. with the severe threat being on the lower side, the main focus then shifts to the showers and general storm chances we see through the day. a cold front will continue to advance from the west, ultimately bringing higher chances for rain starting this afternoon and into the evening. heavy rain and lightning will be possible, and if storms can become severe, strong winds threaten the area as well. after the passing of the front, calmer conditions take over for the remainder of the week. sunny skies headline the rest of the work week and into the weekend. winds will pick up wednesday with temps staying low in the 70s until warmer air arrives for thursday. today: mostly cloudy/scatter ed storms highs: low 70s winds: se 5á10 mph tonight: showers & storms ending around sunset/gradua l clearing overnight lows: low to mid 50s winds: wnw 5á10 mph